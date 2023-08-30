Goats on Parade
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
The next 'goat day' is tentatively scheduled for the third Saturday in September.
Shoreline Police Officer Mainaga makes friends with the goats.
Ed Portnow (goat herd owner) explained the advantages of using goats to clear overgrown properties.
The herd is funded by donations through Diggin' Shoreline
Derek and Diggin' Shoreline set up a Goat Fund Me Diggin' Shoreline site to raise money from the public.
--Story and photos by Derek Creisler
0 comments:
Post a Comment