Goats on Parade

Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Despite the less than perfect air quality on Saturday, August 26, 2023 the Earthcraft Services goat herd enjoyed their chance to once again dine on a diet of weeds at 'Midvale Gardens' located at 192nd and the Interurban Trail in Shoreline.

If you missed this opportunity, there will be another chance.

The next 'goat day' is tentatively scheduled for the third Saturday in September.

Shoreline Police Officer Mainaga makes friends with the goats.

Ed Portnow (goat herd owner) explained the advantages of using goats to clear overgrown properties.

The herd is funded by donations through Diggin' Shoreline

Derek and Diggin' Shoreline set up a Goat Fund Me Diggin' Shoreline site to raise money from the public.

--Story and photos by Derek Creisler


