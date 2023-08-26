WeatherWatcher: Heat Advisory in effect from noon Saturday until 8pm PDT Sunday

Smoky sunset from Richmond Beach July 4, 2023

Photo by Carl Dinse

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Heat Advisory in effect from noon Saturday until 8pm PDT Sunday.

Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without effective cooling or adequate hydration. Additional Details: When heat and poor air quality occur at the same time, use air conditioning and air filtration if possible. If you do not have access to air conditioning, it may not be safe to stay inside with doors and windows closed when it's hot outside. When heat and poor air quality occur at the same time, cooling should be prioritized. Forecast: For the Shoreline and Lake Forest Park areas, we are expecting high temperatures to reach the mid 80's both Saturday and Sunday. We are also expecting hazy and smoky conditions both days from mainly Canadian wildfires. Lows will be in the upper 50's to low 60's in the evenings. For the Shoreline and Lake Forest Park areas, we are expecting high temperatures to reach the mid 80's both Saturday and Sunday. We are also expecting hazy and smoky conditions both days from mainly Canadian wildfires. Lows will be in the upper 50's to low 60's in the evenings.





Smoke is expected to degrade air quality to levels not quite as bad as last weekend but will make it at least to the unhealthy range for sensitive groups. If the thunderstorms that moved through the mountains and across the Olympia and Tacoma areas sparked any new fires, we could see more smoke than currently expected.

Air Quality at the Lake Forest Park Town Center

Data and graph from Puget Sound Clean Air Agency





On-shore breeze is expected to kick in Sunday afternoon and evening, helping to clear the smoke out of the region going into Monday.





We have more chances of showers and thundershowers next week around Tuesday through Thursday.





We'll have to keep a watch on the forecast to see what could develop.





For current weather conditions visit www.shorelineweather.com







