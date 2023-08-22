Call for artists for the 6x6NW community art exhibition
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
As 1970s icon David Cassidy sings, "Hello world, here's a song that we're singin' - Come on, get happy!" ShoreLake Arts is happy to announce we are currently accepting submissions for 6X6NW, a community art exhibition, and sale featuring hundreds of original works of art. Register online today.
What is 6X6NW?
6X6NW is an art exhibition and fundraiser, which features 6-inch by 6-inch works of art in all varieties of mediums from artists locally and all over the country. Proceeds from the event support ShoreLake Arts, a non-profit, local arts organization dedicated to cultivating creativity and inspiring our community through the arts. We are calling out to all artists to submit up to 10 pieces of art.
ALL 6" x 6” | ALL $36 | $6 Registration
6 x 6 = $36! This price also allows art to be more accessible and gives people a taste of what you do - let's hope they "get happy" and come back for more! Register by September 7, 2023. Artists receive a 40% commission and the other 60% goes directly toward supporting ShoreLake Arts programming and events. Artists can also choose to donate 100% of the sale to ShoreLake Arts. Donations make everyone happy.
When is the Show?
Entries will be exhibited at Shoreline Community College on September 30, 2023, 4pm-7pm and sold for $36 each. All participating artists receive a discount code for 2 free tickets to the event. More tickets can be purchased for $10 each here. There is free entry to the show between 6pm-7pm.
How can I participate?
Register online!
Drop your artwork off at our office by September 7, 2023. There are open drop-off dates listed on the website or call and make an appointment. You can also mail your artwork be sure to allow for extra mailing time.
Artists may submit up to 10 unique artworks for a single $6 registration fee.
What kind of work can I submit?
Work of any medium on any surface will be accepted (no glitter or unfixed charcoal/pastel). Yes - photographs are accepted! As long as it's 6X6.
0 comments:
Post a Comment