School starts next week - LFP PD reminds you to pay attention to your driving

Just a friendly reminder that the upcoming school term will start next Wednesday, September 6, 2023.





Take note that school zone cameras will be in operation from Monday to Friday, specifically during the hours of 7:30am to 9:30am and 2:30pm to 4:30pm.





On Wednesdays with early release, the camera times will be adjusted to 7:30am to 9:30am and 1:00pm to 2:30pm.



We kindly urge you to exercise extra caution when traveling in school zones, keeping a vigilant eye out for pedestrians and buses.





Please anticipate some potential delays during the drop-off and pick-up times.



We greatly appreciate your patience and your commitment to ensuring the safety of our children.





While we may not be able to respond regularly to social media posts, please feel free to reach out at 206-364-8216 if you have any inquiries. Thank you.



--Lake Forest Park Police Department







