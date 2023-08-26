Jobs: City of Mountlake Terrace Contracts and Grants Manager - Public Works

Saturday, August 26, 2023

City of Mountlake Terrace
Contracts and Grants Manager - Public Works
$7,341 - $9,178 per month

The Public Works Contracts and Grants Manager facilitates and monitors the progress of construction projects by competent and proactive preparation and administration of construction contracts and professional services agreements. 

Such work is performed as a member of a project team comprised of engineers and inspectors and executed consistent with applicable City, State and federal construction standards and specifications, contracting procedures, funding requirements, and associated laws and codes. 

A position in this class performs primarily non-technical, non-engineering support work related to the pre-construction design and planning, bidding, budgeting, scheduling, and other administration duties of capital improvement projects and programs, administers the construction contract after award, and administers the close-out of project construction contracts.

This is a non-union position that is exempt from overtime.

