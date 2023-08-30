Obituary: Ed Cruver 1938 - 2023

Edward Lawrence Cruver

July 1, 1938-August 12, 2023





He loved cars and even picked up a trophy driving his Volvo sports car in a race. After many years as a resident of Seattle he, along with his wife, JonAnn, moved to the City of Shoreline. He loved taking part in the community. One of his favorites was playing the pianos scattered about the community, making it a goal to play a jazz tune at each location.



In his early years, he experienced perilous winds as he worked as a part of the construction crew building the top of the Space Needle. An accomplished jazz pianist, he spent his life sharing his talents with others wherever he was needed.









He traveled the world with his wife, visiting China, Britain, Ireland, Spain, and France. He dearly loved caring for his three grandchildren. He was an advocate for several political issues. Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center benefited from his volunteer service; he enjoyed attending exercise classes. Ed loved his wife and family more than anything and was happiest in their company.



Ed was a friend to everyone, quickly making bonds with people he met from around the world to the staff at the counter of Little Coney at Golden Gardens where he especially loved to get a pre-walk affogato. The respect and interest he showed for all was an inspiration to many and is one of his greatest legacies.

He is survived by his wife, two children, and three grandchildren.



In his memory, suggested donations to the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center, 18560 1st Ave NE, #1, Shoreline, Washington, 98155. Also, in his memory, go get an affogato at Little Coney at Golden Gardens and take a walk on the beach, if you can. That was his favorite thing to do.





Edward Lawrence Cruver passed away at the age of 85 on August 12, 2023, after a brief illness.Ed was born in Tacoma, Washington to Earle and Ferne Cruver. He grew up with his siblings Cami and Jim in a bungalow across the street from Greenlake in Seattle, Washington. He graduated from Lincoln High School. He was involved with the Guilio Theatre School of dance as a teen, playing piano for classes and dancing in productions.