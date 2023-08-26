Olympic Ballet Theatre announces 2023-24 performance season

Edmonds, WA – Olympic Ballet Theatre (OBT) announces an exciting line-up of four productions in the upcoming season.

OBT’s 2023-24 performance season starts with the all-time holiday favorite The Nutcracker in December, spotlights new works in February’s Debuts, brings back the comedic adventures of Don Quixote in May, and culminates in an eclectic mix of classical and contemporary ballets in June’s Summer Performance.







December 8-10, 2023 The NutcrackerDecember 8-10, 2023

Everett Performing Arts Center



December 15-20, 2023

Edmonds Center for the Arts



This popular production of The Nutcracker features choreography by OBT artistic directors Mara Vinson and Oleg Gorboulev, sets designed by Jeanne Franz, Ruth Gilmore, and Phillip Lineau, and iconic music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.





The Nutcracker is one of the most famous classical ballets and a holiday tradition for many, telling the story of a little girl named Clara, her mysterious godfather Herr Drosselmeyer, a very special nutcracker, and a magical night’s journey.







February 17-18, 2024 DebutsFebruary 17-18, 2024

Edmonds Center for the Arts





Vibrant and exciting, Debuts presents new works by talented contemporary choreographers. This production features Luna by award-winning Juilliard choreographer Norbert De La Cruz III with music by Nathan Prillaman and a world premiere choreographed by Eva Stone, founder of the Stone Dance Collective and CHOP SHOP: Bodies of Work Contemporary Dance Festival.







May 4-5, 2024 Don QuixoteMay 4-5, 2024

Edmonds Center for the Arts



Follow the adventures of Don Quixote and his mischievous companion Sancho Panza on their quest for love, honor, and justice in this fun bravura ballet.





Staged after the production by Marius Petipa and Alexander Gorsky, this classical three-act production of Don Quixote will transport you to colorful medieval Spain with its beautiful sets by award-winning set designer, John Iacovelli.







June 1, 2024 Summer PerformanceJune 1, 2024

Edmonds Center for the Arts



Olympic Ballet Theatre closes its performance season with an eclectic production celebrating the diversity of ballet with classical ballet excerpts from famed choreographers of the past and new works by outstanding choreographers of today.





The 2024 Summer Performance features an excerpt from the classical ballet Raymonda by Marius Petipa and A Gentle Prelude by Donald Byrd, Artistic Director of Spectrum Dance Theater.



ABOUT OLYMPIC BALLET THEATRE



Olympic Ballet Theatre is a professional ballet company presenting four classical and contemporary ballet productions during each performance season. Founded 42 years ago and now under the leadership of co-artistic directors Mara Vinson and Oleg Gorboulev, OBT has become a mainstay of the north Puget Sound arts scene, regularly touring theaters in Everett and Edmonds.









With the support of local patrons and organizations, OBT brings high-quality original and classical ballet productions featuring renowned and emerging choreographers. OBT offers audiences of all ages opportunities to experience the joy and the magic of ballet with affordable ticket pricing, intimate venues, and a diverse repertoire of performances.OLYMPIC BALLET THEATRE 700 Main Street, Edmonds, WA 98020 | 425-774-7570 | OlympicBallet.org