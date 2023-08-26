Olympic Ballet Theatre announces 2023-24 performance season
Saturday, August 26, 2023
OBT’s 2023-24 performance season starts with the all-time holiday favorite The Nutcracker in December, spotlights new works in February’s Debuts, brings back the comedic adventures of Don Quixote in May, and culminates in an eclectic mix of classical and contemporary ballets in June’s Summer Performance.
Tickets
OBT offers season subscriptions and single tickets to each performance. Individual tickets range from $27 to $55 per person and can be purchased online. The season subscription includes ticket packages for all four productions at a 10% discount (applies to additional tickets for family and friends). The subscription is available for purchase at the OBT Box Office at 425-774-7570 or at dance@olympicballet.org, and subscribers can exchange tickets at no fee. For more information, contact OBT at dance@olympicballet.org or visit the website
Autumn Auction and Dinner
Jumpstarting the performance season, OBT will be raising funds with the annual Autumn Auction and Dinner on November 11, 2023, at the Seattle Golf Club. This fun and elegant evening features a delightful dinner, live and silent auctions, performances of excerpts from the upcoming season, and opportunities to support OBT. Information about tickets and auction sponsorships here.
OLYMPIC BALLET THEATRE’S 2023-2024 PERFORMANCE SEASON
(Casting and program are subject to change)
December 15-20, 2023
This popular production of The Nutcracker features choreography by OBT artistic directors Mara Vinson and Oleg Gorboulev, sets designed by Jeanne Franz, Ruth Gilmore, and Phillip Lineau, and iconic music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.
Follow the adventures of Don Quixote and his mischievous companion Sancho Panza on their quest for love, honor, and justice in this fun bravura ballet.
Olympic Ballet Theatre closes its performance season with an eclectic production celebrating the diversity of ballet with classical ballet excerpts from famed choreographers of the past and new works by outstanding choreographers of today.
Everett Performing Arts Center
December 15-20, 2023
Edmonds Center for the Arts
The Nutcracker is one of the most famous classical ballets and a holiday tradition for many, telling the story of a little girl named Clara, her mysterious godfather Herr Drosselmeyer, a very special nutcracker, and a magical night’s journey.
Edmonds Center for the Arts
Vibrant and exciting, Debuts presents new works by talented contemporary choreographers. This production features Luna by award-winning Juilliard choreographer Norbert De La Cruz III with music by Nathan Prillaman and a world premiere choreographed by Eva Stone, founder of the Stone Dance Collective and CHOP SHOP: Bodies of Work Contemporary Dance Festival.
Edmonds Center for the Arts
Staged after the production by Marius Petipa and Alexander Gorsky, this classical three-act production of Don Quixote will transport you to colorful medieval Spain with its beautiful sets by award-winning set designer, John Iacovelli.
Edmonds Center for the Arts
The 2024 Summer Performance features an excerpt from the classical ballet Raymonda by Marius Petipa and A Gentle Prelude by Donald Byrd, Artistic Director of Spectrum Dance Theater.
ABOUT OLYMPIC BALLET THEATRE
Olympic Ballet Theatre is a professional ballet company presenting four classical and contemporary ballet productions during each performance season. Founded 42 years ago and now under the leadership of co-artistic directors Mara Vinson and Oleg Gorboulev, OBT has become a mainstay of the north Puget Sound arts scene, regularly touring theaters in Everett and Edmonds.
With the support of local patrons and organizations, OBT brings high-quality original and classical ballet productions featuring renowned and emerging choreographers. OBT offers audiences of all ages opportunities to experience the joy and the magic of ballet with affordable ticket pricing, intimate venues, and a diverse repertoire of performances.
OLYMPIC BALLET THEATRE
700 Main Street, Edmonds, WA 98020 | 425-774-7570 | OlympicBallet.org
