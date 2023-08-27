Work parties in Shoreline parks
Sunday, August 27, 2023
|Volunteers in a Shoreline park. Photo by Joy Wood
Join the City of Shoreline’s Forest Stewards to perform ecological restoration in Shoreline’s forested parks.
Register for a park event this week - now through September 9, 2023.
No experience necessary - just bring your enthusiasm for community-engaged restoration at any of the parks listed below.
We welcome individuals, families, and groups who would like to do good removing noxious weeds and installing native plants – rain or shine!
Gloves, and tools will be provided. Bring a water bottle, layers for the weather, and tough shoes and clothes that can get muddy.
We work in the following city parks:
- Boeing Creek
- Bruggers Bog
- Darnell
- Echo Lake
- Hamlin
- Twin Ponds
- North City
- Northcrest
- Shoreline
- Shoreview
- Paramount Openspace
- Richmond Beach Saltwater Beach
Pick your location and date and sign up!
Addresses and maps are at the website
