Jobs: City of Mountlake Terrace Children’s Creative Dance Instructor - part-time

Tuesday, August 22, 2023

City of Mountlake Terrace
Children’s Creative Dance Instructor
Salary Hourly wage range: $18.00-$32.00
Published Aug 21, 2023, 12:30 PM

Position is responsible for instructing classes in the following disciplines: creative movement, tap/ballet combo and pre-ballet. Students will range between the ages of 3 ½ - 7 years old.

