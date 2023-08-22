Jobs: City of Mountlake Terrace Children’s Creative Dance Instructor - part-time
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Children’s Creative Dance Instructor
Position is responsible for instructing classes in the following disciplines: creative movement, tap/ballet combo and pre-ballet. Students will range between the ages of 3 ½ - 7 years old.
Salary Hourly wage range: $18.00-$32.00
Published Aug 21, 2023, 12:30 PM
