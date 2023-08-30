SAGE events at the Shoreline Teen Center this fall
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- September 8th Back to School BBQ
- October 13th Masquerade Tea Party
- November 17th Teen Night Trivia
- December 8th Cookie Decorating
More details for each event can be found in any of the following ways:
- Linktr.ee/ShorelineSAGE
- ShorelineTeens.eventbrite.com
- Our Instagram @ShorelineTeenPrograms
- Or through our e-newsletter sign-up via the QR code!
The Teen Center is located at 16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
