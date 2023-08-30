SAGE events at the Shoreline Teen Center this fall

Wednesday, August 30, 2023


Sexuality and Gender Equality Club Fall Events
  • September 8th Back to School BBQ
  • October 13th Masquerade Tea Party
  • November 17th Teen Night Trivia
  • December 8th Cookie Decorating
All Events happen on Friday at 4:00pm at the Shoreline Teen Center during our drop-in teen center hours.

More details for each event can be found in any of the following ways:
Email mhale@shorelinewa.gov with any questions.

The Teen Center is located at 16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133


