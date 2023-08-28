Concert Saturday September 9, 2023 at Ronald Methodist Church in Shoreline
Monday, August 28, 2023
|Dr. Dainius Vaičekonis
Church organist and pianist, Dr. Dainius Vaičekonis, who has performed as a soloist around the world, including with the Lithuanian National Symphony, will be playing The Symphonic Grandeur.
Concert pieces will include works by Leopold Godowsky, Claude Debussy, Franz Liszt, Jaya Suprana, Mikalojus K. Čiurlionis, and Robert Schumann.
The concert is open to the community, with a suggested donation of $20/person. Proceeds benefit the effort to replace the outside siding of the church, which is deteriorating.
Ronald United Methodist Church is located at 17839 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133. We serve and partner with the community in many ways.
