Shorewood Cheer excels at Cheerleadership Camp

Each summer, the Association of Washington Student Leaders and the National Cheerleaders Association (NCA) pair up to host CheerLeadership Camp at Central Washington University.





Shorewood Cheer represented the Shoreline School District well this summer.





Focused on the goal of coming out stronger and better, the team not only did that, but came home with some hardware to prove it.





Shorewood Cheer was awarded TOP TEAM CHEER, TOP CHEER CHANT and the HERKIE TEAM AWARD.





The Herkie award is given to the team that best exemplifies leadership and spirit while at camp; among the 30 teams in attendance, Shorewood was selected for this honor.





The team also had two athletes, Audrey Eng and Ameila Uran, chosen as ALL AMERICAN, an honor that calls out the best cheerleaders in the nation. Along with being noticed for their impressive skill set, Shorewood Cheer was also awarded the Spirit Stick and received Leadership awards all four nights of camp.





Over half the team is new this year and have proven they are a team to watch. Go Stormarys!





-- Brianne Sturm, Shorewood Cheer Advisor



