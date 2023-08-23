LFP artist Tony Angell new exhibit and book signing at Foster/White Gallery in September

Wednesday, August 23, 2023


Tony Angell - Bird Day
September 7 - 23, 2023
Opens First Thursday, September 7, 6 - 8 pm
Artists in attendance

Three years ago, Tony Angell launched into a new adventure to illustrate Bird Day: A Story of 24 Hours and 24 Avian Lives written by Mark Hauber for the University of Chicago Press.

The 25 low-relief carvings from ink on clayboard are beguiling. Each finely shaped reduction of ink may define feathers, texture branches, or portray light caught in a bird's eye.

Foster/White will host two book signings with Tony Angell on Saturdays, September 16 and 23, 2023 at 2pm. The gallery is located at 220 3rd Ave S #100, Seattle WA 98104


Angell's sculptures are in Lake Forest Park and Shoreline's Interurban Trail entrance.


Posted by DKH at 1:25 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  