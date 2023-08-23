LFP artist Tony Angell new exhibit and book signing at Foster/White Gallery in September
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
September 7 - 23, 2023Opens First Thursday, September 7, 6 - 8 pm
Artists in attendance
Three years ago, Tony Angell launched into a new adventure to illustrate Bird Day: A Story of 24 Hours and 24 Avian Lives written by Mark Hauber for the University of Chicago Press.
The 25 low-relief carvings from ink on clayboard are beguiling. Each finely shaped reduction of ink may define feathers, texture branches, or portray light caught in a bird's eye.
Foster/White will host two book signings with Tony Angell on Saturdays, September 16 and 23, 2023 at 2pm. The gallery is located at 220 3rd Ave S #100, Seattle WA 98104
Gallery hours: Tue - Sat, 10am - 6pm
206-622-2833
View a charming automation of Angell's images from the anticipated Bird Day book with this link
Angell's sculptures are in Lake Forest Park and Shoreline's Interurban Trail entrance.
0 comments:
Post a Comment