Shoreline / Lake Forest Park senior citizens - Build a free GO Bag September 28, 2023 at the Senior Activity Center

Seniors can build a free GO Bag The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center will host a 3-hour Emergency Preparedness event, which will include a 2-hour presentation by Kevin Lowery, Director of the Northshore Emergency Management Coalition (NEMCo). The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center will host a 3-hour Emergency Preparedness event, which will include a 2-hour presentation by Kevin Lowery, Director of the Northshore Emergency Management Coalition (NEMCo).





Learn what to do in case of a major disaster such as volcanic eruption, earthquake, or major fire across our community.



Following Kevin’s presentation, you will be provided a free packet and a list of contents. You will proceed through an assembly line, stuffing your backpack with important items to help keep you safe for up to three days.





You will also receive a brochure, noting additional specific needs that adults 50 and over may need in an emergency..



Date: Friday, September 28, 2023

Time: 1:00pm – 4:00pm

Cost: Free

Where: Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center, 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155



Open to: Adults age 65 and over who are residents of Shoreline or Lake Forest Park



*We are limited to 70 backpacks

One backpack per person/no exceptions





Must register in advance by calling 206-365-1536





