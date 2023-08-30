Shoreline / Lake Forest Park senior citizens - Build a free GO Bag September 28, 2023 at the Senior Activity Center

Seniors can build a free GO Bag
The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center will host a 3-hour Emergency Preparedness event, which will include a 2-hour presentation by Kevin Lowery, Director of the Northshore Emergency Management Coalition (NEMCo).

Learn what to do in case of a major disaster such as volcanic eruption, earthquake, or major fire across our community.

Following Kevin’s presentation, you will be provided a free packet and a list of contents. You will proceed through an assembly line, stuffing your backpack with important items to help keep you safe for up to three days. 

You will also receive a brochure, noting additional specific needs that adults 50 and over may need in an emergency..

Date: Friday, September 28, 2023
Time: 1:00pm – 4:00pm
Cost: Free
Where: Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center, 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155

Open to: Adults age 65 and over who are residents of Shoreline or Lake Forest Park

*We are limited to 70 backpacks
One backpack per person/no exceptions

Must register in advance by calling 206-365-1536


