Shoreline / Lake Forest Park senior citizens - Build a free GO Bag September 28, 2023 at the Senior Activity Center
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
|Seniors can build a free GO Bag
Learn what to do in case of a major disaster such as volcanic eruption, earthquake, or major fire across our community.
Following Kevin’s presentation, you will be provided a free packet and a list of contents. You will proceed through an assembly line, stuffing your backpack with important items to help keep you safe for up to three days.
You will also receive a brochure, noting additional specific needs that adults 50 and over may need in an emergency..
Date: Friday, September 28, 2023
Time: 1:00pm – 4:00pm
Cost: Free
Where: Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center, 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155
Open to: Adults age 65 and over who are residents of Shoreline or Lake Forest Park
*We are limited to 70 backpacks
One backpack per person/no exceptions
Must register in advance by calling 206-365-1536
