The WORKS is collecting winter coats for Shoreline Schools students

Saturday, August 26, 2023

It's that time! We are collecting new and gently used (clean, no broken zippers or tears) coats for students of all grades! 

We prefer coats with hoods! 

There is a good selection at Costco right now. 

Thank you for helping us keep Shoreline students warm this winter!

The WORKS is the clothing room for Shoreline Schools students, a volunteer-run project of the Shoreline PTA Council.

See ShorelinePTA.org/the-works for details.


