The WORKS is collecting winter coats for Shoreline Schools students
Saturday, August 26, 2023
We prefer coats with hoods!
There is a good selection at Costco right now.
Thank you for helping us keep Shoreline students warm this winter!
The WORKS is the clothing room for Shoreline Schools students, a volunteer-run project of the Shoreline PTA Council.
See ShorelinePTA.org/the-works for details.
