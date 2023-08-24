Murder on the Orient Express opens September 15 in Edmonds

Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express

Adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig

“Edmonds Driftwood Players is excited to announce our upcoming production of Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express, at the Wade James Theatre, September 15 - October 8, 2023.

This production will open EDP’s 65th Season of community theatre in Edmonds. Edmonds Driftwood Players is a volunteer-based nonprofit community theatre that is proud to have been entertaining audiences in the Pacific Northwest in 1958, making EDP one of the oldest operating community theatres in Washington State.

Having won the 2023 Broadway World Seattle award for Best Play (The Mousetrap), we would like to thank the community for their continued support of local theatre and look forward to celebrating our 65th Season with you!” -Katie Soulé, Managing Director



SHOW SYNOPSIS: Ken Ludwig’s clever adaptation of the Agatha Christie classic boasts all the glamour, intrigue and suspense of Dame Agatha’s celebrated novel, with a healthy dose of humor to quicken the pace.





Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of the year, but by the morning it is one passenger fewer. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed eight times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer – in case he or she decides to strike again.



Directed by David Alan Morrison and featuring the acting talents of David Hayes (Hercule Poirot), Brian Harper (Monsieur Bouc), Karli Reinbold (Mary Debenham), Giovanna Cossalter-Walters (Hector MacQueen), Brandon Jepson (Michel the Conductor), Carol Richmond (Princess Dragomiroff), Elora Coble (Greta Ohlsson), Skye Stafford (Countess Andrenyi), Kim Ferse (Helen Hubbard), Landon Whitbread (Colonel Arbuthnot), and Thomas A. Glass (Samuel Ratchett).



The creative team includes Brent Stainer (Lighting Designer), Nancy Johnson (Properties Designer), Chantal Burns (Assistant Properties Designer), Audrey Herold (Costume Designer), Rex Goulding (Master Carpenter/Scenic Designer), Grace Helmcke (Dialect Coach), Joe Knight (Video/Projection Designer), Paul Fleming (Assistant Director), Julie (Bryan) Benner (Stage Manager), Natasha Thompson (Assistant Stage Manager), Topher Wick (Assistant Producer), Bailey Dobbins (Build Supervisor), Brian Fletcher (Technical Director/Producer), and Katie Soulé (Managing Director/Producer).



WHEN: September 15-October 8, 2023