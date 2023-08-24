Shoreline residents: Learn about how our government works at CityLearn



You are invited to join the City of Shoreline for CityLearn, starting in September as they get back to fall business. This monthly series of hybrid meetings is open to everyone who lives and/or works in Shoreline.





CityLearn meetings begin with Council updates and feature presentations about timely issues from City staff and partner organizations. There will be an opportunity for participants to ask questions and discuss issues.



CityLearn meetings will be held from 7 – 8:30pm in Council Chambers at Shoreline City Hall. Links for the virtual presentation will be available on the City’s website calendar. There is no need to RSVP or register.