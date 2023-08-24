Shoreline residents: Learn about how our government works at CityLearn
Thursday, August 24, 2023
You are invited to join the City of Shoreline for CityLearn, starting in September as they get back to fall business. This monthly series of hybrid meetings is open to everyone who lives and/or works in Shoreline.
CityLearn meetings begin with Council updates and feature presentations about timely issues from City staff and partner organizations. There will be an opportunity for participants to ask questions and discuss issues.
CityLearn meetings will be held from 7 – 8:30pm in Council Chambers at Shoreline City Hall. Links for the virtual presentation will be available on the City’s website calendar. There is no need to RSVP or register.
Please save the date for these upcoming CityLearn opportunities:
- Wednesday, September 13: Comprehensive Plan 101 The City of Shoreline is in process of updating the Comprehensive Plan, the community’s 20-year vision for its future. Learn how this document has relevance to you, and how you can help shape it.
- Wednesday, October 4: Shoreline Fire Department. Learn how the Shoreline Fire Department serves the City. October is National Fire Prevention Month, so expect safety tips for home and work.
- Wednesday, November 1: Surface Water Plan Update. The City’s Surface Water Utility works to prevent flooding and protect our natural environment. Learn more about the Utility’s projects and share your priorities.
