NEMCo participation in National Night Out celebrations

NEMCo volunteers at Kenmore's NNO event

The Cities of Kenmore and Lake Forest Park (LFP) each had different ways of celebrating this year, but both invited the Northshore Emergency Management Coalition (NEMCo) to educate the community and encourage citizens to join our serious but fun events.





For the LFP celebration there were about 40 community gatherings in local neighborhoods which were visited by LFP Police and Shoreline Fire Department.





These neighborhood ‘block parties’ offered an opportunity for the community to meet its members as well as its emergency services personnel.





NEMCo had three teams of two who were able to ride along with LFP Police to about 14 of these gatherings.





NEMCo volunteers shared information with over 250 people at NNO events

Kenmore had their celebration on Wednesday, in conjunction with its Farmer's Market, where NEMCo joined in the busy event by setting up a booth staffed with volunteers.





For both celebrations NEMCo volunteers were able to chat with, educate, and discuss NEMCo's mission and activities with residents.





In total, volunteers answered questions and distributed information on NEMCo programs as well as general disaster preparedness to over 250 people.





Remember to mark your calendars for the first Tuesday and Wednesday in August 2024 so you can volunteer at or participate in these important and fun community events.



For more information on NEMCo and disaster preparedness, visit our website at NorthshoreEMC.com

National Night Out Against Crime is celebrated in many ways across the country on the first Tuesday in August.