Vacant building fire on Aurora Ave N in Seattle



Approximately 30 minutes into the incident, the roof began to collapse, and incident command extended the collapse zone around the incident to protect members of the public and firefighters. Due to the extent of fire damage, the building was unable to be searched for possible victims.





Neighbors were warned of smoke exposure

Photo by Bruce Miller

An AlertSeattle emergency alert was issued to neighbors to warn of smoke exposure if windows and doors were not kept closed. The smoke added to already unhealthy air quality due to wildfire smoke making it to the region Sunday morning. Just after 2pm, all lanes of Aurora Ave N were reopened to vehicles.



At the height of the incident, SFD had 10 fire engines and four ladder trucks on scene, and various support and command vehicles. Fire investigators responded to the scene and have begun the investigation into how the fire started. The SFD has requested the Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections to the site to conduct a building evaluation.





