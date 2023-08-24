Shoreline Fire crew assisting at the Gray Fire at Medical Lake in Spokane country
Thursday, August 24, 2023
|Shoreline crew doing whatever it takes at the Gray Fire
Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire
Shoreline Fire sent their brush truck with three members and one of our engines with four members to the Gray Fire in Medical Lake.
They have been on site since Monday, August 21, 2023. They are doing everything from structural protection, cutting fire lines, to taking care of animals.
0 comments:
Post a Comment