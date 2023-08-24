Shoreline Fire crew assisting at the Gray Fire at Medical Lake in Spokane country

Thursday, August 24, 2023

Shoreline crew doing whatever it takes at the Gray Fire
Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

Shoreline Fire sent their brush truck with three members and one of our engines with four members to the Gray Fire in Medical Lake.

They have been on site since Monday, August 21, 2023. They are doing everything from structural protection, cutting fire lines, to taking care of animals.


Posted by DKH at 9:16 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  