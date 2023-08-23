Volunteering at the huge, free Seattle / King County annual clinic is a rewarding experience

By Doug Cerretti









This was the first full clinic where patients received medical, dental and vision care since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. SKCC took place over four days, April 27 – 30, 2023, at Seattle Center where a wide range of clinical services were offered, free of cost, on a first-come, first-served basis to 3,066 individuals.





1073 patients received eye glasses

Photo by Doug Cerretti

See our previous article on the clinic.





1,609 patients received dental care, 1,289 patients received medical care and 1,032 patients received vision care.





All of this was accomplished with the commitment of 3,952 volunteers during the four-day clinic and more than 565 volunteers who assisted with preparation and wrap-up activities, generating over 44,020 work hours.





Patients receiving dental care

Photo by Doug Cerretti

See the full report here



The 2024 Seattle/King County Clinic has been scheduled for Thursday, February 15 to Sunday, February 18 at Seattle Center!





Please consider volunteering for SKCC. People with medical experience or certification is a plus, however, there are many volunteer positions that do not require medical training such as computer knowledge that you have gained at work or home, escorting patients from station to station, checking in volunteers each day, maintaining the volunteer break room, filing papers and many more positions.













There is a large demand for interrupters if you have multi-language abilities. Thus, if you wish to volunteer, there are many ways you can help. Volunteering at SKCC is very rewarding. Go to this link for information on volunteering

