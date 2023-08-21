Jobs: City of Shoreline Management Analyst





This position will report to the City Parks, Fleet and Facilities Manager and is responsible for developing and maintaining vehicle and equipment funding models related to acquisition, replacement, maintenance and surplusing of vehicles and other City owned equipment.





This position is responsible for calculating related rates and monitoring budgets to ensure the long-term financial sustainability of these special purpose funds. Additional responsibilities include planning, developing and monitoring facility maintenance budgets, maintaining the City's property schedule, and coordinating property additions and losses with the City's risk management pool.









To perform analytical work of a highly responsible nature requiring program, contract or budgetary analysis; to participate in the design and implementation of possible solutions to problems, policy development, special studies, contract and project management; and intergovernmental coordination; and to provide assistance to lower level professional and clerical personnel.



Rate: $42.91/hr - $54.29/hrDates: 8/18/23 – 9/5/23Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.The City of Shoreline is looking for a talented management analyst to assist the City in managing its Fleet and Equipment replacement and maintenance funds, support contract management and provide analytic support to the Administrative Services Department.