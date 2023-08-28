Shoreline Walks in the Ridgecrest Neighborhood Saturday, September 2, 2023
Monday, August 28, 2023
Walk the western side of the Ridgecrest neighborhood from 155th to the Shoreline Library, including two city parks.
Meet at the rear parking lot of Tabernacle Baptist Church, 16508 8th Ave NE. (rear parking lot)
- Walk is rated moderate for length and some steep hills.
- Approximately 3.4 miles.
- Walk is approximately: 3.4 miles / 2 hours
- Walk Rating: Moderate
- Leader: Dan
Explore neighborhoods, parks and trails on some of the best walking routes in our City. Designed for adults ages 50+ but open to all ages and abilities, each walk is led by a Volunteer Walk Leader and all walks are free. No need to sign up, just show up at the meetup location and we'll take care of the rest! Friendly dogs on a leash are welcome to join.
VOLUNTEER WALK LEADERS WANTED
Do you love to go walking and have some great walking routes in Shoreline you would like to share with others in the community? We are recruiting volunteer leaders for the Shoreline Walks Community Walking Program.
Not sure where to lead a walk...we can help supply you with some great walking routes!
If interested, please contact Marianne Johnson, Recreation Specialist, for more information: mjohnson@shorelinewa.gov, 206-801-2638
