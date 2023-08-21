Scene on the Sound: Air quality alert extended into Monday

Monday, August 21, 2023

Richmond Beach Saltwater Park Sunday evening 
Photo by Wayne Pridemore

There is an air quality alert in effect for King County until noon on Monday. This is the second extension, so hope for a nice, strong wind to sweep out the wildfire smoke.

No Olympics, no Puget Sound
Photo by Wayne Pridemore

We had the dubious distinction of having the worst air quality in the nation on Sunday. Lake Forest Park was clear in the morning but joined the rest of Sound in the afternoon.

View of Edmonds - Kingston ferry
Photo by Lee Lageschulte

Same view as above but in the afternoon
Photo by Lee Lageschulte

Photo by Lee Lageschulte

Ah - take a nice deep breath of the bracing sea air! This wasn't the only pleasure boat out on the Sound on Sunday.

Photo by David Walton
A lone paddler ignored the smoke and rode the path of the sun.

--Diane Hettrick


