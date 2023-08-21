Scene on the Sound: Air quality alert extended into Monday
Monday, August 21, 2023
|Richmond Beach Saltwater Park Sunday evening
Photo by Wayne Pridemore
There is an air quality alert in effect for King County until noon on Monday. This is the second extension, so hope for a nice, strong wind to sweep out the wildfire smoke.
|No Olympics, no Puget Sound
Photo by Wayne Pridemore
We had the dubious distinction of having the worst air quality in the nation on Sunday. Lake Forest Park was clear in the morning but joined the rest of Sound in the afternoon.
|View of Edmonds - Kingston ferry
Photo by Lee Lageschulte
|Same view as above but in the afternoon
Photo by Lee Lageschulte
|Photo by Lee Lageschulte
Ah - take a nice deep breath of the bracing sea air! This wasn't the only pleasure boat out on the Sound on Sunday.
|Photo by David Walton
--Diane Hettrick
