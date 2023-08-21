Scene on the Sound: Air quality alert extended into Monday

Richmond Beach Saltwater Park Sunday evening

Photo by Wayne Pridemore

There is an air quality alert in effect for King County until noon on Monday. This is the second extension, so hope for a nice, strong wind to sweep out the wildfire smoke. There is an air quality alert in effect for King County until noon on Monday. This is the second extension, so hope for a nice, strong wind to sweep out the wildfire smoke.





No Olympics, no Puget Sound

Photo by Wayne Pridemore









View of Edmonds - Kingston ferry

Photo by Lee Lageschulte





Same view as above but in the afternoon

Photo by Lee Lageschulte

Photo by Lee Lageschulte

Ah - take a nice deep breath of the bracing sea air! This wasn't the only pleasure boat out on the Sound on Sunday.





Photo by David Walton





--Diane Hettrick









We had the dubious distinction of having the worst air quality in the nation on Sunday. Lake Forest Park was clear in the morning but joined the rest of Sound in the afternoon.A lone paddler ignored the smoke and rode the path of the sun.