Eastside CHADD virtual meeting September 14, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023

Eastside CHADD (Children and Adults with Attentional Deficit / Hyperactivity Disorder)

FREE virtual meeting 
Thursday, September 14, 2023 
7 to 8:30pm PDT

Best Practices for Positive Behavior Support for Students with ADHD

Presenters: Dr. Jaimee Kidder, Special Education Program Improvement, Program Supervisor, OSPI and Scott Raub, Special Education Policy and Community Engagement, OSPI

Students with ADHD deserve effective and evidence-based support to help them thrive in school settings while addressing their unique needs in a positive way. 

This presentation will share the fundamentals of behavior teaching and learning, describe connections between positive behavior support and special education processes such as the Individualized Education Program (IEP), and explore strategies for collaboration between parents/students and educators to develop student-centered and effective supports for behavior learning.

This Zoom presentation is FREE, but you must register here but you must register here (http://www.eastside-chadd.org/Meetings) so we can send you a Zoom link on the day of the presentation.

For questions or more information Send email to: eastside@CHADD.org


