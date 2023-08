Eastside CHADD virtual meeting September 14, 2023

This presentation will share the fundamentals of behavior teaching and learning, describe connections between positive behavior support and special education processes such as the Individualized Education Program (IEP), and explore strategies for collaboration between parents/students and educators to develop student-centered and effective supports for behavior learning.This Zoom presentation is FREE, but you must register here but you must register here (http://www.eastside-chadd.org/Meetings) so we can send you a Zoom link on the day of the presentation.