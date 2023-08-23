Edmonds police pursuit from Woodway to downtown Edmonds Tuesday

Wednesday, August 23, 2023

On Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Edmonds Police Officers were investigating a DUI driver who was passed out behind the wheel in the middle of the road in the Town of Woodway.

The suspect awoke and fled, leading officers on supervisor authorized pursuit towards downtown Edmonds and 5th Ave S. 

Three patrol cars intervened at low speeds to pin the suspect vehicle to preserve pedestrian safety. 

There were no injuries and only minor damage to PD cars. 

The adult male suspect (30 year old from Renton) is in custody and being processed for DUI and Hit and Run. The 1100 block of 5th Ave S was closed for a few hours.

Edmonds Police provide contract police services to the Town of Woodway.


