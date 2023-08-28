Volunteer opportunities at North HelpLine: Bitter Lake and Lake City

Monday, August 28, 2023


As students return to school, we could use your support filling essential volunteer roles!

email volunteers@northhelpline.org or visit northhelpline.org/volunteer if you are interested in helping.

Check-in, Greeting, and Registration

Welcome our neighbors and guide them through our services.
  • Lake City - Wednesdays: 8:30-11:15am and 11:00-2:00pm
  • Lake City - Saturdays: 8:30-11:15am and 11:00-2:00pm
  • Bitter Lake - Saturdays: 8:30-11:15am and 11:00-2:00pm
Home Grocery Delivery Drivers
  • Lake City - Thursdays: Starting at 2:00pm
  • Shifts can be every other week, or every week.
  • Usually takes only about 1 to 1.5 hours per shift.
Food Sorting and Warehouse
  • Lake City - Tuesdays: 11:30-2:30pm
  • Bitter Lake - Thursdays: 10:00-2:00pm
Food Bank Distributions
  • Lake City - Wednesday and Saturdays: 11:00-2:00pm
  • Lake City - Thursdays: 4:00–6:45 pm
Learn About Volunteering

Volunteer Application


