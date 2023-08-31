Destinations: BrickCon LEGO® convention September 9 - 10, 2023 in Bellevue

BrickCon 2023 Annual LEGO® art exhibition September 9-10, 2023





This year, nearly 500 convention attendees from all over the world will show off hundreds of LEGO® models. Anyone who is a LEGO® enthusiast is invited to visit the public exhibition and see the amazing creations attendees have brought.







In addition, there will be special autograph sessions with the cast of the upcoming season of the LEGO® Masters television show.





Also more space has been added for the very popular Battle Bricks tournament, where LEGO® robots square off in an arena, similar to the television show Battle Bots©. As an added bonus, the real-life robot Big Dill will be on display during the competition.



Traditionally, BrickCon is held at the Seattle Center. However, this year, a change was made to accommodate an increase in exhibits, attendees, vendors, activities and public visitors.





"This year will be a new experience for everyone and we look forward to welcoming the public to this new venue," said Steve Walker, executive director of BrickCon. "We encourage everyone to bring their friends, family, coworkers, or anyone who loves LEGO®. There are some really nice exhibits this year.”



BrickCon, the premier LEGO® convention of the Pacific Northwest, is ready to open the doors for its 22nd annual event.