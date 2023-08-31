Destinations: BrickCon LEGO® convention September 9 - 10, 2023 in Bellevue

Thursday, August 31, 2023

BrickCon 2023 Annual LEGO® art exhibition September 9-10, 2023

BrickCon, the premier LEGO® convention of the Pacific Northwest, is ready to open the doors for its 22nd annual event. 

This year, nearly 500 convention attendees from all over the world will show off hundreds of LEGO® models. Anyone who is a LEGO® enthusiast is invited to visit the public exhibition and see the amazing creations attendees have brought. 

Tickets are on sale now for several sessions Saturday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 10 at the Meydenbauer Center in Bellevue 11100 NE 6th St, Bellevue Washington 98004

In addition, there will be special autograph sessions with the cast of the upcoming season of the LEGO® Masters television show. 

Also more space has been added for the very popular Battle Bricks tournament, where LEGO® robots square off in an arena, similar to the television show Battle Bots©. As an added bonus, the real-life robot Big Dill will be on display during the competition.

Traditionally, BrickCon is held at the Seattle Center. However, this year, a change was made to accommodate an increase in exhibits, attendees, vendors, activities and public visitors. 

"This year will be a new experience for everyone and we look forward to welcoming the public to this new venue," said Steve Walker, executive director of BrickCon. "We encourage everyone to bring their friends, family, coworkers, or anyone who loves LEGO®. There are some really nice exhibits this year.”

