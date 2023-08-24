Guess what's back?

Photo by Lee Lageschulte



Sunset on Thursday, August 24, 2023 and the mountains are gone again. I'm going to have to start following Canadian wildfire reports. For a long time, British Columbia had few large wildfires. Now that they are reporting some large fires, we are getting smoke in Puget Sound. Coincidence? I think not.





WeatherWatcher Carl Dinse says "Smoke expected to last through the weekend. Thunderstorms possible tomorrow morning through afternoon."





--DKH







