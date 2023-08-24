Guess what's back?

Thursday, August 24, 2023

 
Photo by Lee Lageschulte

Sunset on Thursday, August 24, 2023 and the mountains are gone again. I'm going to have to start following Canadian wildfire reports. For a long time, British Columbia had few large wildfires. Now that they are reporting some large fires, we are getting smoke in Puget Sound. Coincidence? I think not.

WeatherWatcher Carl Dinse says "Smoke expected to last through the weekend. Thunderstorms possible tomorrow morning through afternoon."

--DKH


Posted by DKH at 10:03 PM
