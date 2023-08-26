Jobs: WSDOT Transportation Technician 3 (In-Training)

Transportation Technician 3 (In-Training)
Shoreline, WA- Northwest Region
$45,999 - $84,117 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Transportation Technician 3 (In – Training) in Shoreline, WA. This position is integral to the organization’s mission of highway design, construction and right of way. 

This position works on the survey crew operating the survey equipment, collecting survey data, and processing and delivering the data to customers. The TT3 assists in the preparation of survey records and documents.

Job description and application



