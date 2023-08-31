Briarcrest Neighborhood Picnic returns after a three year 'pandemic pause'

A lovely day in Hamlin Park

Story by Jean Hilde Story by Jean Hilde

Photos by Jean Hilde and Sara Kaye





On August 27, 2023 the Briarcrest Neighborhood Picnic returned to Hamlin Park after a three-year "pandemic pause" and everyone had a wonderful time!





Hamlin Park is a beautiful setting for a picnic

Estimated guest count was between 60 and 70, loads of kids, and a very diverse crowd including new folks and returnees.





Fabulous food!

Guests enjoyed free hot dogs and burgers (beef and veggie options) provided by the Briarcrest Neighborhood Association and the City of Shoreline alongside a fabulous potluck of neighbor-shared favorites.





An Ice Cream Feed (thanks to Shoreline Christian Reformed Church) and the Celestial Cake Walk had lots of eager participants.







Guests viewed the design for the new Briarcrest Park, enjoyed a "Happy 75th Birthday, Briarcrest!" display complete with a history of the 'hood and original pics of many neighborhood homes from the 1940s.





History of the neighborhood

They chatted with City of Shoreline staff about the City's new Surface Water and Comprehensive Plans, and learned how to get earthquake-ready from the BNA's Emergency Prep team.

Hopscotch and other games





A great time was had by all! Hope to see everyone again next year!







