Landlord / Tenant Fire Safety

Olympia – According to a Washington housing data report, there are over 3 million housing units in the state of Washington. Of those, more than 1 million are rentals. Renters make up 36% of the housing market in our state.

Rental units must have working smoke alarms.

Check with local fire or building departments for information about state laws and local ordinances on smoke alarm installation and maintenance.

Landlords must ensure smoke alarms are installed in the rental unit prior to the tenant occupying the space.

Renters must maintain the smoke alarms in operable condition, following the smoke alarm manufacturer’s specifications.

Ensure that smoke alarms are installed in every bedroom, outside of each separate sleeping area, and on every level of the home or unit. This includes any basements.

Test smoke alarms at least once a month.

Replace smoke alarms when they are 10 years old from manufacturing date.

Make sure rental agreements include the maintenance of smoke alarms.

In 2022, Washington State reported over 8,000 fire incidents in residential properties. As a landlord or a renter, it is important to be familiar with the requirements of RCW 43.44.110, which speaks to smoke detection devices in dwelling units.The State Fire Marshal's Office (SFMO) urges landlords and renters to be familiar with fire alarm requirements:For more information, contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office at 360-596-3929.