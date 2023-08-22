Snohomish Film Festival at Shoreline Community College Theatre September 9, 2023

The Snohomish Film Festival is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated event, taking place on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at the Shoreline Community College Theatre.





This one-day extravaganza promises to captivate film enthusiasts with a diverse lineup of independent movies from around the Pacific Northwest and beyond.





The Snohomish Film Festival is a celebration of the art of filmmaking, providing a platform for emerging and established filmmakers to showcase their talent.





With a focus on independent cinema, the festival aims to bring unique and thought-provoking stories to the local community.



Attendees will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a full day of cinematic experiences, starting from 3pm and continuing until 10pm.









The festival features short films, carefully curated to cater to diverse tastes. From heartwarming dramas to gripping thrillers, there will be something for everyone. To view the complete festival lineup and secure tickets, visit SnohomishFilmFestival.com



"We are excited to bring the Snohomish Film Festival to the community for another year," said Rick Medved, Festival Director. "This year's lineup is truly exceptional, showcasing the incredible talent and creativity of independent filmmakers. We invite everyone to join us for a day filled with captivating stories and unforgettable cinematic experiences."

The Snohomish Film Festival is proud to partner with Shoreline Community College Theatre, a state-of-the-art venue that provides the perfect setting for this cinematic celebration. Located at



