Compass Housing: Pew Charitable Trust says that homelessness is a housing problem

"A new analysis of rent prices and homelessness in American cities demonstrates the strong connection between the two: homelessness is high in urban areas where rents are high, and homelessness rises when rents rise."

You've heard us say this a few times over the years, but the Pew Charitable Trust has just confirmed this with a new study just released in August.The study shows how housing costs drive levels of homelessness and the cities with the higher costs of living have higher cases of homelessness.