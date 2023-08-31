Compass Housing: Pew Charitable Trust says that homelessness is a housing problem

Thursday, August 31, 2023

Two Worlds. Photo copyright Marc Weinberg

From Compass Housing Alliance

You've heard us say this a few times over the years, but the Pew Charitable Trust has just confirmed this with a new study just released in August.

The study shows how housing costs drive levels of homelessness and the cities with the higher costs of living have higher cases of homelessness.

"A new analysis of rent prices and homelessness in American cities demonstrates the strong connection between the two: homelessness is high in urban areas where rents are high, and homelessness rises when rents rise."

Read the full article here



Posted by DKH at 11:36 PM
