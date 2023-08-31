Sno-Isle Genealogy Meeting Wednesday: Ever wonder what gets tossed into a privy?

Wicker's Building, Heritage Park, Lynnwood

Photo from wikimedia commons Sno-Isle Genealogy hybrid meeting Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Sno-Isle Genealogy hybrid meeting Wednesday, September 6, 2023









Megan Caves' thesis research weaves together multiple stories of indigenous and Euro-American families who surrounded and interacted with an archaeological deposit originally excavated and analyzed in 2008 from Arlington, WA.





Her reanalysis of the archaeological assemblage employs a biographical approach which looks at how the "lifetimes" of artifacts discarded in the privy are connected to families who owned and occupied the site between 1890 and 1940.





This is the topic of a presentation at the Sno-Isle Genealogy Society meeting on Wednesday September 6, 2023, to be held 7 to 9pm at the Wicker's Bldg, 19921 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood





You may attend in person or via zoom at https://bit.ly/SnoIsleSept23





Megan Caves has worked as an archaeologist in the Pacific Northwest since 2018 and just received her Master's Degree in anthropology.







Ever wonder what gets tossed into a privy (outhouse)? or how this relates to genealogy?