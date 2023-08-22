Jobs: City of Mountlake Terrace Silver Sneakers Instructor - Certified - part-time
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Silver Sneakers Instructor - Certified - part-time
Salary Starting hourly wage range: $24.00 - $26.00
Published Aug 21, 2023, 12:30 PM
This position is responsible for instructing ongoing classes designed to increase strength, balance, posture and flexibility with the use of balls, bands and weights at varying skill levels for seniors.
Classes are held Monday 8:30-9:30am
This position could expand to more days of the week.
Position is not covered by any retirement system.
Apply through Form Center
Salary Starting hourly wage range: $24.00 - $26.00
Published Aug 21, 2023, 12:30 PM
This position is responsible for instructing ongoing classes designed to increase strength, balance, posture and flexibility with the use of balls, bands and weights at varying skill levels for seniors.
Classes are held Monday 8:30-9:30am
This position could expand to more days of the week.
Position is not covered by any retirement system.
Apply through Form Center
0 comments:
Post a Comment