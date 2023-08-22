Jobs: City of Mountlake Terrace Silver Sneakers Instructor - Certified - part-time

Tuesday, August 22, 2023

City of Mountlake Terrace
Silver Sneakers Instructor - Certified - part-time
Salary Starting hourly wage range: $24.00 - $26.00
Published Aug 21, 2023, 12:30 PM

This position is responsible for instructing ongoing classes designed to increase strength, balance, posture and flexibility with the use of balls, bands and weights at varying skill levels for seniors.

Classes are held Monday 8:30-9:30am

This position could expand to more days of the week.

Position is not covered by any retirement system.

Apply through Form Center 

Posted by DKH at 1:41 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  