Fire at Nile Sunday afternoon quickly extinguished
Sunday, August 27, 2023
|Fire at Nile. Photo courtesy South County Fire
South County firefighters, assisted by Shoreline Fire, quickly extinguished a fire in the clubhouse at the Nile Country Club in Mountlake Terrace on NE 205th / 246th SW / SR 104 this afternoon, Sunday August 27, 2023.
Damage is estimated at $60,000 and was limited to the exterior of the kitchen area of the building.
