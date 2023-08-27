Fire at Nile Sunday afternoon quickly extinguished

Sunday, August 27, 2023

Fire at Nile. Photo courtesy South County Fire

South County firefighters, assisted by Shoreline Fire, quickly extinguished a fire in the clubhouse at the Nile Country Club in Mountlake Terrace on NE 205th / 246th SW / SR 104 this afternoon, Sunday August 27, 2023.

Fire at Nile. Photo courtesy South County Fire

Damage is estimated at $60,000 and was limited to the exterior of the kitchen area of the building. 



Posted by DKH at 10:58 PM
