Jazz Walk is back on a high note

North City Jazz Walk

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

By Diane Hettrick





After a two year pandemic absence, the North City Jazz Walk came back on a high note, offering favorite performers, a lot of food, and children's activities. The event was held on Tuesday August 15, 2023, sponsored by the North City Business District.





The look was different this year and there were fewer venues.





15th NE was open to traffic, but everyone seemed to cope

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Organizer Ellen Sullivan said that the biggest difference was that the street - 15th Ave NE from 175th to 180th - was not closed. During the pandemic a large apartment building was constructed on the street.





Food trucks were lined up on NE 177th, which was closed this year.

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

"We thought it would be too dangerous to have people driving on the street during the event. So we closed NE 177th instead and put the booths and food trucks there."





One of the Frank Lumber outdoor venues

Photo by Mike Remarcke

In addition, sponsor Frank Lumber hosted twin sites across from each other for outdoor performances with beer gardens.





The beer garden is always one of the most popular spots - a place to sit, drink beer, and listen to the music.





Face painting. Photo by Mike Remarcke

However, their popularity was rivaled by the kid activities. ShoreLake Arts had a booth for the first time, with art activities for kids. Another booth offered face painting. Both were busy the entire night.





Fire trucks are always popular

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Shoreline Fire brought their big ladder truck and provided kid tours.





The North City Bistro and Wine Shop has music almost every night

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Performers included Greta Matassa, the Jaqueline Tabor Jazz Band, Sonando Latin Jazz Band, Birch Pereira and the Gin Joints, the Stacy Jones Band, Pearl Django, Hook Me Up, and the Doug Reid Group -- all locally well-known and very popular.





Texas BBQ was the hit of the evening.

Photo by Mike Remarcke

A new food booth this year serving Texas BBQ was a hit, as was dessert truck Sugar + Spoon. It was a first appearance in Shoreline for both but they did so well that they are sure to be back next year. All the food trucks did well - tacos and jazz bites were also popular.





Easy Monkey has a full menu and this night there was music wafting in from the street

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

It was as much a food event as a music event. Easy Monkey remodeled during the pandemic, turning their downstairs room into a game room. They were no longer available as a music venue but the restaurant / bar was still full of customers.





Line for the North City Bistro. People enjoyed chatting while they waited to get in.

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

North City Bistro, under new ownership, had a full menu as well as music and the line stretched out the door. North City Lounge (previously Tavern) was the same.





Bethel Lutheran Church continued as a music venue but members were busy providing root beer floats.





New restaurant Sodam Chicken was a great music venue.

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

A new restaurant Sodam Chicken offered a remodeled space which worked well as a venue and provided a full menu.





There were six venues, 500 tickets, and they sold out! Late comers were directed to the outdoor venues. The crowd was estimated at 800.





Sullivan says they expect to add venues next year to be able to accommodate more people.





But they are just glad to be back.







