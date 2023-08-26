Campaign season reminder – Rules for political signs in Lake Forest Park

Saturday, August 26, 2023

During this campaign season, the City of Lake Forest Park would like to remind the community about the rules for political signs:

Political signs may be placed on public rights-of-way or on private property with permission of the owner. 

However, they must be situated in such a way as to not create a traffic or safety hazard. 
All political signs must be removed within five days following the election.

According to RCW 29A.84.040

“A person who removes or defaces lawfully placed political advertising including yard signs or billboards without authorization is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable to the same extent as a misdemeanor that is punishable under RCW 9A.20.021. The defacement or removal of each item constitutes a separate violation.”

The LFP Police Department patrol officers are aware of these regulations and are keeping an eye out for violators.


