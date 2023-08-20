Visit the goats Saturday August 26, 2023 on the Interurban Trail

Poster boy Filbert is happy to pose for the camera

By Diane Hettrick By Diane Hettrick





Goat Day at Midvale Gardens on Saturday August 26, 2023





Midvale Gardens is a piece of land adjacent to the Interurban Trail at 192nd and Midvale, behind Sky Nursery. The property belongs to Seattle City Light, which allowed it to go wild.





A thick tangle of blackberry and ivy eight feet tall choked the trees on the site, looking impenetrable to all but the homeless and drug users who burrowed into it to make camps.





Neighbors, led by Derek Creisler, began a clean up project. Affiliating with Shoreline Parks - and through them City Light - they started to clear the site.





Volunteers from the immediate neighborhood and the greater Echo Lake Neighborhood Association held work parties to remove piles and piles of vines. Parks staff came in and cleared the garbage and drug paraphernalia as well as hauling away the piles of vegetation.





Midvale Gardens - before and after

Photos by Derek Creisler

Derek joined Diggin' Shoreline, a local organization dedicated to the creation of community gardens, which has 501(c)3 status, and enlisted their help and sponsorship. Clearing the site was still slow and laborious.





And then - someone (probably Derek) said "What about the goats?"





Ed Portnow owns Earthcraft Services and rents out a herd of hungry goats to clear overgrown sites like this. The City of Shoreline has used Ed's goats on several occasions, usually for clearing brambles on steep slopes, which, of course, are no obstacle to goats.





Derek says "Ed loves the project and the goats need to eat."





In the beginning the City funded the cost through environmental mini-grants but that fund was never intended to support ongoing projects. Rather than ask for more from the city, Derek and Diggin' Shoreline set up a Goat Fund Me Diggin' Shoreline site to raise money from the public.