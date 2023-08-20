Celebrate Shoreline! finishes with a burst of energy

Sunday, August 20, 2023

Celebrate Shoreline! Photo by Patricia Hale

By Patricia Hale

The musical group BroHamM, the last band of the evening at the Celebrate Shoreline! event at Cromwell Park on Saturday, August 19, 2023, did an excellent rendition of Brick House, by the Commodores. 

It got everyone on their feet and dancing. including (left to right) Shoreline City Manager Bristol Ellington. Recreation, Cultural and Community Services Director Mary Reidy. and Shoreline City Councilman John Ramsdell.


Posted by DKH at 2:26 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  