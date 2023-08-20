Celebrate Shoreline! finishes with a burst of energy
Sunday, August 20, 2023
The musical group BroHamM, the last band of the evening at the Celebrate Shoreline! event at Cromwell Park on Saturday, August 19, 2023, did an excellent rendition of Brick House, by the Commodores.
It got everyone on their feet and dancing. including (left to right) Shoreline City Manager Bristol Ellington. Recreation, Cultural and Community Services Director Mary Reidy. and Shoreline City Councilman John Ramsdell.
0 comments:
Post a Comment