Oktoberfest in Richmond Beach - in September

Get prepared for Oktoberfest in Richmond Beach September 23

Photo courtesy RBCA By Chris Drake By Chris Drake





This year’s event will take place on Saturday, September 23, 2023 from noon to 5pm, and promises to be even bigger and better than ever.



This family- and pet-friendly event will once again be held outdoors with tents (rain or shine) in the parking lot of Spin Alley/Vault 177.





Authentic German sausages, potato salad, kraut, and a variety of locally produced and imported German beers will be available along with kids’ meals, music, and a variety of family-friendly activities for all ages.



All proceeds directly benefit RBCA and help support community events, the newspaper, and the mission of the RBCA -- to build and connect our wonderful community.





The early arrival of pumpkin spice and pre-season Seahawks games can mean only one thing: Oktoberfest will soon be returning to Richmond BeachIn what has become a favorite annual tradition, your Richmond Beach Community Association is once again partnering with our friends at Vault 177 for the 3rd Annual Richmond Beach Oktoberfest.