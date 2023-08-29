Shoreline Police Department announces Open Data Dashboard

Tuesday, August 29, 2023


The Shoreline Police Department has a new online Open Data Dashboard. 

With this tool, you have access to the public safety information that matters most. Visit this site to learn more about the work done by your Shoreline PD.

You can access it through the QR code or use this link. There are filters for category of crime and data range. Hint: the map is a lot less intimidating if you select for a one month range.

Clicking on a crime dot will bring up the information. Scrolling through the list of incidents will help find an explanation for a recent incident.



Posted by DKH at 2:04 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  