Shoreline Police Department announces Open Data Dashboard
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
The Shoreline Police Department has a new online Open Data Dashboard.
With this tool, you have access to the public safety information that matters most. Visit this site to learn more about the work done by your Shoreline PD.
You can access it through the QR code or use this link. There are filters for category of crime and data range. Hint: the map is a lot less intimidating if you select for a one month range.
Clicking on a crime dot will bring up the information. Scrolling through the list of incidents will help find an explanation for a recent incident.
