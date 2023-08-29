Dunn Gardens workshop: Gardening with Ferms

Photo courtesy Dunn Gardens

Gardening with Ferns- Wednesday, September 13, 2023 @ 6:30pm

Cost: Members-$15 | Not-Yet-Members-$25

Ferns are the ultimate foliage plants for our Pacific Northwest Gardens. There are few other plants that can provide the grace and beauty that a well-placed fern can provide, yet they are often underused or overlooked as we develop our gardens.





Richie Steffen, Executive Director

Richie Steffen, executive director of the Elisabeth C Miller Botanical Garden, will share his tip and techniques for using these plants in the landscape as well as share some of the best and most beautiful that will thrive in our climate.



Few people have a passion for plants or an excitement about gardening more than Richie Steffen. Richie is the executive director for the Elisabeth C. Miller Botanical Garden, overseeing the development of the garden, its programs and the rare plant collections.





His expertise comes from over thirty-five years of experience in the horticultural field, with the last 23 years spent at the Miller Garden.





Ferns have become a specialty for him, and Richie maintains extensive collections at the Miller Garden and his home garden. He has traveled to Europe, Japan, Chile, New Zealand and Costa Rica as well as numerous trips around the US studying ferns and other plants.



He is active in the gardening community and is currently past president of the Hardy Fern Foundation and the Northwest Horticultural Society. A noted lecturer, writer and photographer, Richie is the co-author of the “Plant Lover’s Guide to Ferns” with his friend and fern mentor Sue Olsen."





