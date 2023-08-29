Shoreline ACS marks major milestone with primary repeater antenna at 285 feet



The The Shoreline Auxiliary Communication System (ACS) celebrated the conclusion of a two year project to move their primary repeater antenna at the CRISTA tower on Fremont and N 193rd from 185' to 285' .





This move was required to make room for a new cellular company on the tower at their old location.





There just happened to be abandoned cable at the new location, so the tower crew moved our antenna.

And what a difference.

We have handheld portable radio coverage from Puget Sound to Lake Washington.

Not sure yet how far south, but at least Everett to the north.





ACS at the Farmers Market

The Shoreline ACS is a non-profit 501(c)(3) that supports the City of Shoreline's Emergency Operations Center and the Shoreline Police Department, in addition to the Fire Department.





The team, consisting of about 35 volunteer amateur radio operators, trains to provide emergency communications in the event of disasters, since normal communication methods can quickly become overloaded during such an event, if they survive at all.



The ACS team, with their fully equipped van, is appearing at the farmers market, Ballinger Friendship Festival, Ridgecrest Outdoor Movie and other community events.







