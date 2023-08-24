Goats on Parade! Saturday, August 26th 10am - 6pm
Thursday, August 24, 2023
The weed eating goatherd (Earthcraft Services) will return to 'Midvale Gardens' this Saturday, August 26, 2023 from 10am to 6pm.
This event serves as an excellent demonstration for children (and adults) on the effectiveness of using goats to organically clear invasive overgrowth in an urban setting.
Located at the intersection of N 192nd St and the Interurban Trail (Shoreline) you'll find this site directly behind the big blue apartment complex currently under construction.
This public utility parcel (Seattle City Light) has been transformed over the last four years by these ravenous ruminants. This project has been made possible by the non-profit organization Diggin' Shoreline as well as public donations.
Support can be sent by visiting GoFundMe and looking for: Goat-fund-me Diggin Shoreline. For other donations please contact: Midvalegardens@gmail.com
