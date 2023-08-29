New opportunity for musicians to join LGBT+ community performances with Rainbow City Performing Arts

Rainbow City Colorguard

SEATTLE, WA – Rainbow City Performing Arts (RCPA) is thrilled to invite all musicians and performers to join its dynamic family of ensembles. RCPA is a non-profit organization with expanded facilities and strong support mechanisms to welcome new members of all backgrounds who are eager to express their musical talents to uplift marginalized communities throughout the Puget Sound region.





Offering a diverse range of ensembles, RCPA has many opportunities soon to join at the start of their new season this Fall









Perfect for string, wind, and percussion enthusiasts, this symphonic ensemble delves into classical and contemporary repertoire. Rehearsals take place on Sunday afternoons in the University District, beginning September 10.





String players require no audition, while wind players will have the opportunity to audition for a chair. The orchestra is slated to perform at Benaroya Hall on November 17, featuring a captivating repertoire, including the iconic "Rhapsody in Blue." Rehearsals and performances will continue into next Summer.





Rainbow City Concert Band





Open to wind and percussion players of all skill levels, this ensemble explores a broad spectrum of musical styles, from marches to jazz and pop.





Rehearsals commence on Monday nights starting September 11 in the University District. The band proudly celebrates its 25th anniversary with a grand commissioned work debuted at Benaroya Hall on November 17. The season continues with two more concerts in the series lasting through next April with additional chamber music opportunities.









This ensemble welcomes percussion players seeking to master drumline routines with precision and high energy.





The drumline begins rehearsals on Saturdays, starting September 16, offering open skill-building workshops throughout the fall. Players of all skill levels, including beginners, are encouraged to join.





The drumline supports numerous performances, including parades, festivals, and pride events, throughout the year. Full band rehearsals will begin in March to prepare for upcoming performances.



Rainbow City Color Guard





For those who love flag, rifle, or saber spinning set to music and movement, this ensemble is the perfect fit. Rehearsals commence on Tuesday nights starting October 17 at Hazen High School in Renton. The color guard is open to participants of all experience levels, aiming to uplift the LGBTQIA+ community through expressive performance. Collaborating with the marching band and drumline, the color guard participates in many events mostly outdoors in summer.



How to join



To join any of these ensembles, interested individuals simply need to fill out a contact form on the website, rainbowcity.org , specifying their ensemble of choice. Detailed information about each ensemble and membership expectations are also available on the website.





The RCPA team will promptly respond and connect prospective members with ensemble directors. Additionally, aspiring musicians are encouraged to attend open rehearsals to experience firsthand what it is like to be a member.









RCPA's mission is to provide a safe and inclusive space for LGBTQIA+ individuals and their allies to explore their artistic aspirations through music. They welcome all people regardless of identity, ability, or economic circumstance to join in their mission and express themselves and be present in the community.