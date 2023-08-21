Community members are welcome to join the Shoreline Concert Band



Come join the SHORELINE CONCERT BAND this fall!





The band meets on Monday nights at 7pm and we invite all students, faculty, staff, and members of the Shoreline community to play with us.





Any experience level is welcome! Our first rehearsal is on Monday, September 25, 2023 7pm at the Shoreline Community College music building, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133.





This course is also available for college credit during fall quarter.



