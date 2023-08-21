Community members are welcome to join the Shoreline Concert Band

Monday, August 21, 2023


Come join the SHORELINE CONCERT BAND this fall! 

The band meets on Monday nights at 7pm and we invite all students, faculty, staff, and members of the Shoreline community to play with us. 

Any experience level is welcome! Our first rehearsal is on Monday, September 25, 2023 7pm at the Shoreline Community College music building, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133. 

This course is also available for college credit during fall quarter. 

Please contact director Christopher Vongvithayamathakul at cVongvithayamathakul@shoreline.edu for more info on the band or other music performance opportunities at Shoreline Community College!

Register here: Shoreline Community College (campusce.net)


Posted by DKH at 1:10 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  