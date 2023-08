Former Bellevue resident wanted by the FBI

In his over $11 million dollar Ponzi scheme that defrauded thousands of victims, Volodimyr Pigida and his wife operated a ‘work-at-home’ email scheme named Trend Sound Promoter that ultimately crashed – but not before the two raided the company’s accounts to purchase homes, expensive cars, and a yacht.On August 4, 2023, Pigida failed to appear at his sentencing hearing. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.If you have any information concerning this person, please contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips@fbi.gov