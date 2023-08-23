Former Bellevue resident wanted by the FBI
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Seattle – The FBI has issued a ‘Wanted Poster’ for Volodimyr Pigida. In December 2022, Volodimyr Pigida, a Miami resident who previously resided in Bellevue, Washington, was found guilty by a jury in the Western District of Washington of 26 felony counts, including conspiracy, wire fraud, mail fraud, and bankruptcy fraud,among other crimes.
In his over $11 million dollar Ponzi scheme that defrauded thousands of victims, Volodimyr Pigida and his wife operated a ‘work-at-home’ email scheme named Trend Sound Promoter that ultimately crashed – but not before the two raided the company’s accounts to purchase homes, expensive cars, and a yacht.
On August 4, 2023, Pigida failed to appear at his sentencing hearing. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
If you have any information concerning this person, please contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips@fbi.gov.
