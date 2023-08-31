Scene on the Sound: Under tow in the darkness of our thunderstorm
Thursday, August 31, 2023
|Photo by Jan Hansen
Gray ships on a gray canvas and the first time that I have seen a Naval warship under tow. The ship in tow is number 53, so I think it is the John Paul Jones that has been stationed in Everett.
|Photo by Jan Hansen
USS John Paul Jones (DDG-53) is the third Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer in the United States Navy and the first ship of the class homeported on the west coast.
She is the fifth ship named after American Revolutionary War naval captain John Paul Jones and the second to carry his first name. (Wikipedia)
